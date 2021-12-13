First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $125.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $126.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.18. The company has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.69.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,294 shares of company stock worth $33,529,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

