First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $422,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 46,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 60,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

T opened at $22.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $163.08 billion, a PE ratio of 190.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

