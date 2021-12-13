First Business Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 0.2% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 38.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 114.4% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $56.28 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $243.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

