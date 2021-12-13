First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

FFIN traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.66. 268,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,362. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 3,774 shares of company stock worth $174,093 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.