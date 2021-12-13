Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 1,645 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 666,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $107,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.49 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $148.99 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

