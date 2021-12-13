Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $119 Million Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 711,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Qorvo worth $119,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after buying an additional 666,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Qorvo by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after buying an additional 385,954 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,991,000 after buying an additional 233,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Qorvo by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after purchasing an additional 212,332 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.59.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $159.23 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.17 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

