Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $213.31 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,329 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $213,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

XLG stock opened at $368.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $352.23. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $275.88 and a 1 year high of $371.26.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.