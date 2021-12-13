Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 228,994 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,810,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,994 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 25.18% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $408,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 54.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $903,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $6,316,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $1,543,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.28. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

