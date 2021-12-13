Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 75,638 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,204,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,638 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Otis Worldwide worth $99,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. FMR LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 244.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,922 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,261 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 95.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $86.08 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.90.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

