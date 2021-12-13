Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.158 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years.
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.95. 34,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,003. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
