Flamingo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.20 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $51.11 million and approximately $12.20 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00055853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.76 or 0.08019648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,913.05 or 1.00521151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00076760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002611 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.