Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $4,863,528.25 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $4,863,528.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FLYW traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.41. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

