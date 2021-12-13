FNSC Holdings Inc. Purchases 12,744 Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 12,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$525,180.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,688,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,840,736.03.

Shares of FN traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$39.85. 34,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,611. The company has a current ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74. First National Financial Co. has a 1-year low of C$39.64 and a 1-year high of C$53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$43.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.70.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First National Financial Co. will post 3.5999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.446 dividend. This is a positive change from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $17.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 43.54%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FN shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.08.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.