Folgory Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $38,450.00 (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 13th. Folgory Coin has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and $38,450.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Folgory Coin has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00038098 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Folgory Coin Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (FLG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folgory Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.