Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 61.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 433,626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 164,978 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 90.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after buying an additional 6,248,145 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 37.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after buying an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after buying an additional 4,096,021 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $60,430,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $50,135,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.05.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. The company has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

