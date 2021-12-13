ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ForgeRock Inc. provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

FORG has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist started coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Shares of FORG opened at $25.83 on Friday. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,995.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accenture plc acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $4,036,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $260,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $2,490,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock

