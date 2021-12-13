Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FOX by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 437.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOX opened at $34.24 on Monday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $42.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

