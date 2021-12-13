Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Trading Up 0.7%

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 148 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 146 ($1.93). Approximately 3,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 61,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.92).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £139.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44.

In other news, insider Chris Dent bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £399 ($527.29). Also, insider Stephen Hemsley sold 1,397,862 shares of Franchise Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.82), for a total value of £1,929,049.56 ($2,549,292.40).

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

