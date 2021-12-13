Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of FEIM opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.33 million, a P/E ratio of -162.81 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95. Frequency Electronics has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%.

In related news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $273,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEIM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 41,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

