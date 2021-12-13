Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on FREQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 10,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FREQ remained flat at $$5.08 on Monday. 188,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,525. Frequency Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 14.30. The company has a market cap of $175.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.16). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.99% and a negative net margin of 152.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

