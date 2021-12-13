Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FYBR. Raymond James upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.