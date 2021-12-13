Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the November 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on FUPBY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($47.19) to €41.00 ($46.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $11.27. 50,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,297. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.