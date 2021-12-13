Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Down 88.0% in November

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the November 15th total of 537,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHAT stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.46. 4,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,016. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

