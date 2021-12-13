Full Sail Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $169.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $169.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

