Full Sail Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $79.07 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $70.67 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

