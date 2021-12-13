Fundamenta (FMTA) Reaches Market Cap of $285,700.74

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $285,700.74 and approximately $946.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.94 or 0.07999421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00076953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,837.52 or 0.99463561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,289,291 coins and its circulating supply is 1,016,034 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

