Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives GBX 4,221.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,221.25 ($55.78).

FUTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($58.15) target price on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Future from GBX 4,250 ($56.16) to GBX 4,170 ($55.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 4,890 ($64.62) to GBX 5,225 ($69.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Future stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 3,606 ($47.65). 198,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.07. Future has a 12 month low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,968 ($52.44). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,492.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,393.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. Future’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

