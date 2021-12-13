FY2021 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Boosted by Raymond James

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a report released on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.64. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.68). The business had revenue of C$617.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$608.63 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$256.31.

TSE BYD opened at C$196.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$226.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$230.38. The company has a market cap of C$4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.59. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$196.61 and a 1 year high of C$267.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.77%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.