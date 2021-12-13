FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $7.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $409.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.41. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $255,784,000 after purchasing an additional 607,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $417,408,000 after purchasing an additional 482,605 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $127,445,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

