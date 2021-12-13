FY2022 EPS Estimates for RH Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will earn $25.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $25.01. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RH’s FY2023 earnings at $24.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $25.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RH. UBS Group raised their price objective on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.73.

NYSE RH opened at $603.00 on Monday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $411.88 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $633.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $663.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.20 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in RH by 2.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 26.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,290,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,727,000 after buying an additional 269,795 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in RH by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,144,000 after acquiring an additional 45,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RH by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 334,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,382,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

