GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the November 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period.

Shares of GNT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.06. 438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,066. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

