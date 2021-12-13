GameCredits (GAME) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $458,988.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $32.58 million and approximately $458,988.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GameCredits has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00311275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000502 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,214,384 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

