GameStop (NYSE:GME) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have fallen and underperformed the industry in the past six months on concerns of mounting losses. The company posted lower-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. While the top line continued to increase year over year, the bottom-line loss widened from the year-ago period. This was the sixth loss reported in the last seven quarters. Also, fewer details regarding the turnaround strategy and absence of a concrete guidance spooked investors. No doubt, GameStop has been encountering stiff competition as well as growing consumers’ preference for downloading video game content. We note that software sales fell in the quarter. Meanwhile, adjusted SG&A expenses rose 17.2% due to costs associated with transformation efforts undertaken to evolve into a technology company. As a result, adjusted operating loss increased.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Shares of GME opened at $159.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -77.52 and a beta of -2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.31. GameStop has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GameStop will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in GameStop by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 1,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 101,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GameStop by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,366,000 after purchasing an additional 50,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in GameStop by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

