Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $127.96

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $127.96 and last traded at $127.96, with a volume of 13 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

Get Gecina alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.66.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.