General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises approximately 1.7% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 28.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 61.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $572,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $204.93 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $210.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.63.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

