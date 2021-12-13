Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 1,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 412,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The company has a market cap of $791.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 3.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.69.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 30,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $792,674.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 30,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $791,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,780 shares of company stock valued at $6,530,771 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Generation Bio by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

