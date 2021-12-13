GeyserCoin Market Cap Tops $12,323.86 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $12,323.86 and $10.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GeyserCoin has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,583.76 or 1.94636473 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,637,274 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

