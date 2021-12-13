Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Declares $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Gilead Sciences has a payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $70.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gilead Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Gilead Sciences worth $756,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.94.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

