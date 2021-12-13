Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Acquires $51,940.00 in Stock

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Bruce R. Lederman bought 2,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $51,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.76. 1,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,362. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 294.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter valued at $404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the third quarter valued at $853,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

