Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 30 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.95.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total value of $4,176,354.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,863. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIVB opened at $703.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $714.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $625.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $348.36 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.81 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

