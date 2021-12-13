Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $111,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 42,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 644,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,450,000 after acquiring an additional 80,247 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.6% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 9,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $131.01 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.71 and a fifty-two week high of $132.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.44. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

