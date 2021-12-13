Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.78.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $244.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.85 and a 200-day moving average of $246.98.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

