Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Snap by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Snap by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Snap by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $656,337.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $283,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,844,407 shares of company stock valued at $113,757,432 over the last 90 days.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.32.

SNAP stock opened at $50.82 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.83.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

