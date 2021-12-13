Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 7 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 39.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $33,163,544. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,003.02 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,111.71 and a 52-week high of $2,028.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,817.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,645.86.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 105.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.24.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

