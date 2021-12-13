Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 93 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 350.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,515,000 after acquiring an additional 764,922 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $69,921,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 214.7% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 470,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,681,000 after acquiring an additional 320,950 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $35,287,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $151.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.93 and a 200 day moving average of $145.90. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.75 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 70.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

