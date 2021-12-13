Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 181.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 181.3%.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $390.70 million, a PE ratio of 123.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GWRS shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $32,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,721 shares of company stock valued at $49,207 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Global Water Resources by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

