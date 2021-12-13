goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$215.88.

GSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their price target on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities initiated coverage on goeasy in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$261.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of GSY stock traded down C$4.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$170.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,941. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$189.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$179.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$90.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$218.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$219.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$219.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that goeasy will post 11.9399989 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other news, Director Karen Basian bought 1,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$193.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$193,318.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,319,816. Also, Director Susan Doniz bought 150 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$187.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,116.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at C$346,764.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

