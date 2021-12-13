GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Shares Up 4.9%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. 52,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 138,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on GoGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49.

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. Its projects include Parral Tailings and Santa Gertrudis. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.