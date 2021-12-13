Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of GORO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 606,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,173. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

