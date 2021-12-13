Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 27,699 Shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Rockwell Medical worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,078,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 309,162 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 324,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 185,567 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100,291 shares during the period. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $0.38 on Monday. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 144.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

